Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 286,670 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,912 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.25% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $5,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDS. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 422.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 184.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

TDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.92.

In other news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $71,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,874.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDS opened at $17.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $26.84.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 3.17%. Telephone and Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.02%.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

