Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,080 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $4,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SKYY stock opened at $79.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.70 and a 200 day moving average of $73.48. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%.

