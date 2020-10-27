Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,193,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,878 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.90% of Iridium Communications worth $30,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications in the second quarter worth $44,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications in the second quarter worth $70,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 14.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications in the second quarter worth $130,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BWS Financial raised their price objective on Iridium Communications from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

In related news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 1,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $34,474.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,208 shares in the company, valued at $723,819.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas D. Hickey sold 27,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $743,161.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,610,650.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,946 shares of company stock valued at $8,591,218 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $26.53 on Tuesday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 1.40.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $151.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

