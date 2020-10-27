Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 12,503 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511,383 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 12,503 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Las Vegas Sands worth $23,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 255,984 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $11,944,000 after buying an additional 128,221 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 588,485 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,459,000 after buying an additional 50,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Union Gaming Research lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.52.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $49.13 on Tuesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $74.29. The company has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.66 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.23). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.