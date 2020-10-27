Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 155 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,098,916 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,005,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,760,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,967,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,896 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,360,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,957,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,254 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,490,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,640,166,000 after acquiring an additional 39,890 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,901,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,355,965,000 after acquiring an additional 55,633 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $242.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $286.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.47.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

