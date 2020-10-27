Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 1,726 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 53.5% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.5% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 22,311 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 34.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 504 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of TMUS opened at $111.78 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $123.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.47. The firm has a market cap of $138.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $1,701,750.00. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,142 shares in the company, valued at $20,742,570.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $5,191,950. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.04.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.