Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 33,700 Shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 794,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,700 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.90% of Clovis Oncology worth $4,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 40.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,244,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,665 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 6.7% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,385,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after acquiring an additional 87,185 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 27.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 915,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 198,128 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 35.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 554,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 145,997 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 1.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 352,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the period. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLVS shares. BidaskClub lowered Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Clovis Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.64.

CLVS opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.63. Clovis Oncology has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $17.37.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $39.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clovis Oncology will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

