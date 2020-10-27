Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 3,464 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,767 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,464 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 97.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 784,446 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $206,780,000 after buying an additional 387,647 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,795 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $661,582,000 after purchasing an additional 195,455 shares during the period. AXA grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.6% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 365,272 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $96,287,000 after purchasing an additional 19,254 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 51.1% during the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 3,015 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.5% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVDA opened at $525.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.33 billion, a PE ratio of 96.63, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $524.94 and its 200-day moving average is $416.51. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $589.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 35,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.04, for a total value of $19,403,073.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,068 shares in the company, valued at $63,725,974.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total transaction of $48,984,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at $671,374,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,654 shares of company stock worth $110,671,595 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $392.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 price target (up previously from $528.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.19.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

