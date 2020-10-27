Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 3,597 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,597 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 0.9% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $37,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 414.3% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of QQQ opened at $280.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.12. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $303.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.388 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

