Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 375 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its holdings in CF Industries by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 38,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 119,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 35,473 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in CF Industries by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 13,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CF Industries from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CF Industries from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. BofA Securities raised CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet raised CF Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

NYSE CF opened at $26.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.10. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 8.87%. As a group, analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.