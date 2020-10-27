Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 4,460 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,460 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 104,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,521,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 413.1% during the third quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 460,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,892,000 after buying an additional 370,382 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,422,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,499,000 after acquiring an additional 31,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 18,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 9,476 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.77 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $45.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.98.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

