Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 5,268 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,268 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,860,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,223,000 after buying an additional 2,647,010 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 104,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 11,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $573,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $63.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.55 and its 200-day moving average is $61.65. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

