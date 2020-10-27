Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 560 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,245,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 3,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 124,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,209,000 after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BofA Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,686.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,584.29 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,726.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1,077.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,510.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,456.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

