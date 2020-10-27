Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 566 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,115 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $17,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 1.7% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Adobe by 191.4% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after acquiring an additional 17,004 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 37.3% in the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.6% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the software company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $1,711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $241,516.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,619. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.10, for a total value of $4,381,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,376 shares of company stock worth $22,499,768. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Adobe from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Adobe from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BofA Securities boosted their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.10.

Shares of ADBE opened at $475.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $486.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $430.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

