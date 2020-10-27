Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 5,880 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,880 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 231.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 203.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

In other MGM Resorts International news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $636,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,497.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 1,637 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $35,621.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,321 over the last 90 days. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGM opened at $22.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.64. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 2.34.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.13. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $289.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MGM shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Roth Capital cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

