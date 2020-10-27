Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 6,513 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,513 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.28% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $13,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RARE. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,138,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $401,915,000 after buying an additional 169,418 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,050,000 after buying an additional 30,604 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 109.5% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 158.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,004,000 after buying an additional 78,494 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $91.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 2.18. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a 1-year low of $31.99 and a 1-year high of $99.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.37.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $61.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.28 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 56.12% and a negative net margin of 188.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.73.

In other news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 2,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total value of $262,626.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $2,478,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,686 shares of company stock valued at $10,809,058 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

