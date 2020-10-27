Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 701 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $13,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,961,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,868,793,000 after buying an additional 784,298 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,989,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,406,390,000 after buying an additional 235,852 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 23.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,101,000 after buying an additional 1,840,911 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,608,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,446,000 after buying an additional 289,003 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.1% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,432,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,831,000 after buying an additional 291,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $209.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.58.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.57, for a total value of $2,127,699.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,840.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 1,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.59, for a total transaction of $425,899.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,962.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,666 shares of company stock valued at $7,039,426 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $219.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $247.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $229.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.84.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

