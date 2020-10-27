Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 7,285 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,285 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.19% of Helmerich & Payne worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HP. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 157.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 312.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 715.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 86.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $19.30 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley cut Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BofA Securities downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.59.

NYSE:HP opened at $14.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.02. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $47.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.31. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $317.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.