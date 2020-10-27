Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 8,023 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,023 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $4,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LSXMK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter valued at $269,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 51.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 227,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after acquiring an additional 77,100 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 36,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,813,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,574,000 after acquiring an additional 72,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 167.8% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 13,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $34.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.38. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $51.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.25.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

