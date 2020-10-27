Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 831 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,886,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,039,384,000 after acquiring an additional 447,549 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 941,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,825,000 after purchasing an additional 70,424 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 794,341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $244,212,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 485,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $138,842,000 after buying an additional 21,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth $136,048,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total transaction of $1,663,891.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.00.

NOC opened at $309.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $263.31 and a 12-month high of $385.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.57.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.46 EPS for the current year.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

Recommended Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.