Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 99 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,768 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,168 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 4,581 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.50.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $214.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.40. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $227.39.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total transaction of $4,933,134.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

