Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 709,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,372 shares during the period. Lumentum comprises about 1.3% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.94% of Lumentum worth $53,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 167.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 23,776.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 34,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 34,001 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

LITE opened at $82.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 0.93. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.62 and a fifty-two week high of $96.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.96. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.73 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 20.77%. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

LITE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Lumentum from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.42.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 18,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $1,604,549.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,920,817. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 5,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $532,251.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,209.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,037 shares of company stock worth $6,866,739. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

