Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $12,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,955,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,048,850,000 after buying an additional 3,714,710 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 182.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,699,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,012,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,836 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 21.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,986,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,433,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,325 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 929.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 646,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $352,017,000 after purchasing an additional 584,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 57.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,583,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $861,421,000 after purchasing an additional 577,342 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $622.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $666.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $584.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $551.67. The company has a market capitalization of $97.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.23.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BlackRock from $661.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $635.42.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total transaction of $209,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

