Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the third quarter valued at about $1,600,000. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 21.1% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. JBJ Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 17.0% during the third quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Optas LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 81.3% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 4.2% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 10.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $136.55 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $100.52 and a 12 month high of $171.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.14 and a 200 day moving average of $138.15. The firm has a market cap of $87.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.3623 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

