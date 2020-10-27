Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 7,142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $98.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.95. The stock has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 2.23. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $102.18.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Aptiv from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aptiv from $63.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.46.

In related news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

