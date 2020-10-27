Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 404,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 47,443 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Cameco worth $4,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 14,961,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,360,000 after buying an additional 4,345,785 shares during the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 10,188,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,431,000 after buying an additional 1,574,685 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,443,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,057,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,588,000 after buying an additional 866,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,035,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,348,000 after buying an additional 740,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $12.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 88.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Cameco had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

