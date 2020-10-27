Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0233 per share on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

PLZ.UN opened at C$3.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.49, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.27. Plaza Retail REIT has a one year low of C$2.65 and a one year high of C$4.76. The stock has a market cap of $341.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.01.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Plaza Retail REIT from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

About Plaza Retail REIT

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

