Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,959,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 127,837 shares during the quarter. Plug Power comprises approximately 1.9% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 1.48% of Plug Power worth $79,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,070,593 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,790,000 after buying an additional 619,002 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the second quarter valued at $6,466,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Plug Power in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 166.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 468,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 292,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. Plug Power Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.95. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.63 and a beta of 1.31.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 70.36%. The firm had revenue of $68.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul B. Middleton sold 697,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $12,888,750.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 897,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,586,565.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 271,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $3,513,170.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,183.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,951,680 shares of company stock worth $30,324,649. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plug Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.79.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

