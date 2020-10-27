Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Earns Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

PSTV stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.48. Plus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $3.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.25.

Get Plus Therapeutics alerts:

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($6.38) by $5.99. Plus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a negative net margin of 24.23%.

In other Plus Therapeutics news, Director Greg Petersen acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $42,990 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and manufacture of treatments for cancer and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is DocePLUS, a protein-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.