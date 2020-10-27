Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

PCOM has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Points International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Points International in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.02.

Shares of NASDAQ PCOM opened at $10.06 on Friday. Points International has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $19.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $133.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.46 and a beta of 1.59.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Points International had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $40.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.85 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Points International will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Points International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,688,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Points International in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Points International in the third quarter worth $1,161,000. Institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

