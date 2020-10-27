Polaris (NYSE:PII) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Polaris (NYSE:PII) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.15-7.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.64. The company issued revenue guidance of +2-3% yr/yr to $6.92-6.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.79 billion.Polaris also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.15-7.30 EPS.

NYSE PII opened at $91.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.60 and a beta of 2.11. Polaris has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $110.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Polaris had a positive return on equity of 32.38% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Polaris will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PII. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Polaris from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Polaris from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Polaris from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Polaris from $67.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.13.

In other news, insider Steven Menneto sold 27,825 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,977,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Musso sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $392,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,016 shares of company stock worth $18,084,614. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

