Popular (BPOP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Popular to post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $40.59 on Tuesday. Popular has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $61.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Popular from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Popular from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

