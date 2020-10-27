Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) Given a C$1.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$1.00 target price on Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

PD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$1.00 to C$1.15 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Cormark cut shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from a buy rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ATB Capital upgraded shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.60 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$1.15.

TSE:PD opened at C$1.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38. The company has a market cap of $282.74 million and a P/E ratio of -3.33. Precision Drilling Co. has a twelve month low of C$0.39 and a twelve month high of C$2.15.

Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.20) by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$164.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$167.62 million. On average, analysts expect that Precision Drilling Co. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

