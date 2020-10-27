Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.25 price objective on the energy producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Premier Oil PLC is engaged in oil and gas exploration, development and production. The Company’s operations are located in the North Sea, Asia, Pakistan, Mauritania and the Falkland Islands, while simultaneously developing assets in Mexico and Brazil. The Company is focused on developing high quality assets in parts of the world where they have a strategic or operational advantage. Premier’s strategy is to grow shareholder value by investing in high quality production and development opportunities while maintaining exposure to upside value from successful exploration within a strict capital discipline framework. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PMOIY. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Friday, August 21st. Peel Hunt raised Premier Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine raised Premier Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $0.25.

OTCMKTS:PMOIY opened at $0.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.39. The stock has a market cap of $183.60 million, a PE ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.69. Premier Oil has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $1.55.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

