Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 670 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392,929 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $588,945,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 171.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,722,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,011,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $14,271,143.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,491,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 443,391 shares of company stock worth $61,105,632. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

PG stock opened at $141.37 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $145.87. The company has a market capitalization of $350.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.81 and its 200 day moving average is $127.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

