Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 63.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 437.9% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cabana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,400.0% during the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $173.63 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $181.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.05.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

