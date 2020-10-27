Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 128.2% in the second quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 149.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $163.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.32 and its 200 day moving average is $134.03. The stock has a market cap of $91.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $171.26.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.37.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

