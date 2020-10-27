Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 521 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 950.0% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 315 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FDX opened at $277.62 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $293.30. The company has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $256.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In related news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 3,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $1,100,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 24,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total value of $6,149,322.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,190 shares of company stock valued at $22,433,860. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Argus raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $233.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BofA Securities lifted their price target on FedEx from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on FedEx from $165.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.27.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

