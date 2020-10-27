Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 126 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 26.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 183.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 189.7% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 190.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total transaction of $3,166,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,207 shares in the company, valued at $2,786,951.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 11,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total value of $1,329,350.88. Insiders sold 88,068 shares of company stock worth $10,302,579 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $121.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $127.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.28.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.14%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.41.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.