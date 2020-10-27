Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Has $107,000 Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 153.8% during the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 79.9% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $149.55 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.36.

LLY opened at $134.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.60 and a 200-day moving average of $153.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $110.51 and a 1-year high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

In other news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total transaction of $755,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,560,815.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

