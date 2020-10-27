Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Has $116,000 Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 73.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.17.

NYSE HON opened at $170.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.43. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $184.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.