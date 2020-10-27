Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Has $60,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 51.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 381 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of TGT stock opened at $158.60 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $167.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.24 and a 200-day moving average of $131.02. The firm has a market cap of $79.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.57.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 5,825 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.17, for a total value of $863,090.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,298 shares in the company, valued at $9,788,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,789 shares of company stock valued at $24,124,422 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.