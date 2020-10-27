Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Has $97,000 Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,683,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,446,559,000 after buying an additional 115,856 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,900,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $444,862,000 after acquiring an additional 15,159 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,092,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $352,685,000 after purchasing an additional 681,447 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,141,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,241,000 after purchasing an additional 21,351 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,410,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,894,000 after purchasing an additional 86,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet cut Travelers Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. William Blair raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.21.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $121.54 on Tuesday. Travelers Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.99 and a fifty-two week high of $141.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

