Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Lowers Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 966 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 163.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 282 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth $42,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 28.6% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in American Express during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

AXP opened at $96.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.87. The company has a market capitalization of $81.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 8.84%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

Several research analysts have commented on AXP shares. DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. 140166 downgraded shares of American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on American Express from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.04.

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

