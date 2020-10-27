Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 1,044 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 94.7% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 136,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 66,629 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 27.9% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 3,527,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,814,000 after buying an additional 770,426 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its position in AT&T by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 154,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE:T opened at $27.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $195.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.67. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. Barclays started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.58.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.