Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 1,932 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,680 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 63,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 17.5% during the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,202 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.4% in the second quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 12,753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 4,533 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 342,251 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $20,361,000 after purchasing an additional 37,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Argus raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.23.

VZ stock opened at $57.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.45. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The firm has a market cap of $239.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

