Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 98 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 912,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,286,000 after acquiring an additional 55,952 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 26.5% in the second quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. UBS Group upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Cowen assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.11.

LHX stock opened at $169.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.01 and a 12-month high of $230.99.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.22. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.