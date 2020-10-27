Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 265 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,372,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,339 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 37.3% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,492,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,332,000 after acquiring an additional 677,173 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 4.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,242,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,959,000 after acquiring an additional 97,403 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,872,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,609,000 after acquiring an additional 134,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,784,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,303,000 after purchasing an additional 250,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

KMB opened at $135.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. The firm has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.20.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. Kimberly Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kimberly Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.13.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $1,311,404.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,707 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

