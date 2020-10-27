Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Progyny Inc. is a fertility benefits management company. It specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions. Progyny Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PGNY. ValuEngine cut Progyny from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Progyny from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on Progyny from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Progyny from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.44.

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $26.69 on Friday. Progyny has a one year low of $15.59 and a one year high of $36.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.86 and its 200 day moving average is $25.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.21.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Progyny had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $64.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 16,100 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $424,074.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Beth C. Seidenberg sold 19,231 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $576,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 522,446 shares in the company, valued at $15,673,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,513,682 shares of company stock worth $71,089,486 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 514.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 19,464 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 242.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 392.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 146,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 116,493 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the first quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 721.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 43,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

