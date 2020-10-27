Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.75 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Prospect Capital Corporation is a closed-end investment company that lends to and invests in private and microcap public businesses. Prospect Capital’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PSEC. BidaskClub cut Prospect Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Prospect Capital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Prospect Capital has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $5.13.

NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $5.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Prospect Capital has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $6.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.80 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average is $4.93.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Prospect Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $145.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.08 million. Equities analysts predict that Prospect Capital will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 201,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 293,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 193,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

